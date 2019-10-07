Valley County officials ask for help finding man, dog missing near Donnelly

SHARE COPY LINK

The Valley County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a man who was last seen near Donnelly on Friday afternoon.

In a Facebook post, the agency said Brian Ekman and his yellow Labrador retriever, Cheech, left from the Wagon Wheel area of Donnelly around 4 p.m. Friday in a 2018 Polaris General UTV. The vehicle has a red gas can and rack attached, officials said. The 14-year-old dog can be identified by tumors on his body.

Ekman’s destination was unknown, but he frequently rides in the areas of Paddy Flat, Gold Fork and West Mountain, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s officials ask anyone with information on the whereabouts of Ekman, Cheech or the UTV to call 208-382-5160.