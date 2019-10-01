Local
Interested in learning about Idaho public record laws? Here’s your chance.
Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden’s office will hold several seminars in October to teach interested parties on the state’s open meeting and public record laws.
The seminars are three hours each and are free to attend, and will take place in Boise, Nampa and McCall.
If you are interested in attending, RSVP to the proper parties for each session.
- McCall: Oct. 10 at 1 p.m. Idaho First Bank, Downstairs Community Room. 475 E. Deinhard Lane. Co-sponsored by The McCall Star-News. RSVP to Tom Grote, starnews@frontier.com.
- Boise: Oct. 21 at 6 p.m. Ada County Commission Chambers, Room #1235, 200 W. Front St. Co-sponsored by Ada County, Boise State Public Radio, the Idaho Statesman and the Idaho Press. RSVP to Tom Michael at 208-426-1984 or tommichael@boisestate.edu.
Nampa: Oct. 24 at 6 p.m. Nampa City Council Chambers. 411 3rd St. South. Co-sponsored by the Idaho Press and KTVB. RSVP to Holly Beech at hbeech@idahopress.com or 208-465-8110.
Comments