Interested in learning about Idaho public record laws? Here’s your chance.

Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden’s office will hold several seminars in October to teach interested parties on the state’s open meeting and public record laws.

The seminars are three hours each and are free to attend, and will take place in Boise, Nampa and McCall.

If you are interested in attending, RSVP to the proper parties for each session.

McCall: Oct. 10 at 1 p.m. Idaho First Bank, Downstairs Community Room. 475 E. Deinhard Lane. Co-sponsored by The McCall Star-News. RSVP to Tom Grote, starnews@frontier.com.

