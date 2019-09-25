Want to escape Boise’s growth for a bit? Take an ‘AgVenture’ through Canyon County farmland

Boise restaurateurs farm for fresh ingredients Caitlin and Scott McCoy, owners of State & Lemp with chef Christian Phernetton, started an urban farm to plant ingredients for the menu there and at Camel's Crossing, the wine bar/bistro they have in Hyde Park. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Caitlin and Scott McCoy, owners of State & Lemp with chef Christian Phernetton, started an urban farm to plant ingredients for the menu there and at Camel's Crossing, the wine bar/bistro they have in Hyde Park.

If you’re looking for a way to escape the traffic and sprawl of a growing Treasure Valley, nonprofit Destination Caldwell has a solution.

Visitors to Caldwell can now follow the AgVenture Trail, a self-guided tour through 12 farms, orchards, pastures and fruit stands across the valley, according to a Monday press release from the nonprofit.

The 40-mile loop starts at Indian Creek Plaza in Downtown Caldwell and weaves through the agricultural Snake River Valley. Stops include chances for picking produce, taking classes from local farmers, horseback riding and eating farm-to-fork meals.

“For visitors, this is a way to escape the city and experience the simple life, even if it’s just for the weekend,” said Keri Smith-Sigman, CEO of Destination Caldwell, in the press release. “We invite them to rub shoulders with local farmers, try something new and get a taste of the good life out here.”

The trail also includes six farmers markets and several restaurants. Visitors can make it a day trip or even spend a whole weekend on the trail, staying at hotels, inns and campgrounds along the way.

Destination Caldwell is investing in this type of agritourism to attract more visitors and business, according to the press release. Canyon County is one of the world’s leading producers of seeds and home to a growing wine region.

“The farmers and business owners here are extremely passionate, dedicated and proud of what they do,” Smith-Sigman said in the release. “Some have been farming here for generations while others moved from bigger cities to start something new, but all of them share a deep love for the land.”

Other stops on the trail include:

Smith-Sigman said establishing close partnerships with local businesses is what made the trail possible, according to the release. The AgVenture Trail’s promotion of local agriculture will help Caldwell continue to grow by showcasing what the region has always done best, she said.

“Visitors get to see, taste and experience food in a whole new way,” Smith-Sigman said. “And they leave feeling a little more connected to the land we all share.”

Download Destination Caldwell’s AgVenture Trail map and itinerary online.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING We're diving deep into Idaho agriculture Reporter Nicole Foy is helping the Idaho Statesman expand coverage of agriculture, farming and food across Idaho. Agriculture and food production has long been an important part of Idaho’s economy, with dairies, international agribusinesses and food processors among the state’s top employers. Many Idahoans have close ties to agriculture, even as houses continue to replace farmland, especially in Boise and throughout the Treasure Valley. If you have agriculture-related story ideas, contact Nicole at 208-377-6347 or nfoy@idahostatesman.com. You can also take our survey. You can be sure not to miss any of this work by signing up for our weekly Idaho Business newsletter.