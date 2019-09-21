Former Gem County Commissioner and wife killed in Nevada plane crash

Former Gem County Commissioner Lan Smith and his wife, Pam, were killed in a small plane crash Thursday in Nevada.

A former Gem County commissioner and his wife were killed in a plane crash Thursday.

A small aircraft headed from Reno to Idaho crashed in the Virginia Peak mountain area of Nevada, according to the Reno Gazette Journal. The paper reported there were “no known survivors.”

A Gem County Facebook page identified the victims as the former commissioner Lan Smith and his wife, Pam Smith. The couple’s daughter, LeeAnn Robinson, posted on Facebook about her parents’ passing as well.

The Statesman confirmed the deaths with a current Gem County commissioner, Bill Butticci.

“We’re praying for the family, that they can find peace in this,” Butticci told the Statesman in a phone interview. “They will truly be missed.”