Cassia County sheriff issues endangered missing person alert for 20-year-old, 1-month-old

Cassia County Sheriff's Office

The Cassia County Sheriff’s Office issued an endangered missing person advisory for two people, including an infant.

Authorities are looking for Elizabeth Manning, 20, and her child, one-month-old Zacora Manning. Elizabeth is white, 5-foot-2, 170 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair. She has a tattoo on her back left shoulder.

Zacora weighs 6 pounds and has blue eyes and light brown hair. She also has a birthmark above her nose.

If you have information on Elizabeth or Zacora Manning’s whereabouts, contact the Cassia County Sheriff’s Office at (208) 878-2251.

