Cassia County sheriff issues endangered missing person alert for 20-year-old, 1-month-old

The Cassia County Sheriff’s Office issued an endangered missing person advisory for two people, including an infant.

Authorities are looking for Elizabeth Manning, 20, and her child, one-month-old Zacora Manning. Elizabeth is white, 5-foot-2, 170 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair. She has a tattoo on her back left shoulder.

Zacora weighs 6 pounds and has blue eyes and light brown hair. She also has a birthmark above her nose.

If you have information on Elizabeth or Zacora Manning’s whereabouts, contact the Cassia County Sheriff’s Office at (208) 878-2251.