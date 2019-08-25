Idaho 21 closed in both directions due to ‘significant’ crash on Sunday afternoon

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

Idaho 21 was closed Sunday afternoon in the aftermath of a crash that left multiple people injured, according to Ada County emergency dispatchers.

Shortly before 4 p.m., the Ada County Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter that the route would be closed in both directions indefinitely due to “a significant vehicle crash.” A dispatch supervisor told the Statesman the two-vehicle crash was reported around 3:20 p.m. just north of Hilltop Station.

According to accident reports on Idaho Transportation Department’s 511 road report map, a vehicle at the scene was on fire. The report said the closure is at milepost 14.

The supervisor said patients were being transported via ground ambulance, though the number of patients and extent of their injuries was not immediately clear.

Idaho State Police is investigating the crash. Boise Police Department, Ada and Boise County Sheriff’s Offices and Boise Fire Department also responded. The Statesman has reached out to ISP for more information.

This is a breaking news story. We’ll update this report as we learn more.