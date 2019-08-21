Local
Fruitland police seek information on man who hasn’t been seen since Monday
The Fruitland Police Department is seeking information on a 22-year-old male who has not been seen since Monday morning.
Police said in a press release that Sean Gerdau was last seen leaving his residence early Monday and did not take any belongings with him. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, jeans and tan tennis shoes.
If you have information, contact Fruitland police at 208-452-3001 or Payette County Dispatch at 208-452-3110.
Comments