Fruitland police seek information on man who hasn’t been seen since Monday

Sean Gerdau (orange shirt) has not been seen since Monday morning, Fruitland police say.

The Fruitland Police Department is seeking information on a 22-year-old male who has not been seen since Monday morning.

Police said in a press release that Sean Gerdau was last seen leaving his residence early Monday and did not take any belongings with him. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, jeans and tan tennis shoes.

If you have information, contact Fruitland police at 208-452-3001 or Payette County Dispatch at 208-452-3110.