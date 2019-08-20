Local

OSHA fines construction company $20,000 after 2 workers die in Idaho trench collapse

An Ontario construction company, Sherman Sales, has been fined nearly $20,000 for violations that may have contributed to the death of two men in a trench in April.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration conducted the investigation after Javier Ortega Jr., 59, of New Plymouth, and Arcenio Carrillo, 51, of Vale, Oregon, died in the trench on April 10.

OSHA found five “serious” violations on the part of Sherman Sales, fining the company a total of $19,890, as first reported by the Argus Observer.

Authorities previously reported that the accident occurred on Southwest First Avenue at Akron Road in New Plymouth while the men were installing irrigation pipes.

