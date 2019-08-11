Nampa man injured, Texas man airlifted to hospital after car crash near Bruneau

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

Two men were hospitalized after a car crash that occurred in Elmore County around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, according to an Idaho State Police news release.

Officials said 26-year-old Michael T. Richardson, of Nampa, was headed westbound on Idaho 78 in a 2007 Dodge Dakota when he attempted to turn left onto a dirt road. His vehicle was rear ended by a 2005 Chevrolet Suburban, driven by 61-year-old Terry J. Willden, of Seymour, Texas.

Willden was taken by air ambulance to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, while Richardson was taken to St. Luke’s Elmore Medical Center in Mountain Home by a ground ambulance. No additional details were given on either man’s condition, though both were wearing seat belts.

According to police, both lanes of the highway were shut down for about two hours following the crash.