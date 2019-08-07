Wildfire near Hammett grows to 70,000 acres overnight, says Idaho BLM

How to Prepare for Wildfire Smoke Smoky Outside? Here are some health tips for dealing with wildfire smoke Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Smoky Outside? Here are some health tips for dealing with wildfire smoke

The Pot Hole Fire, located about 14 miles south of Hammett, grew to 70,000 acres overnight in Elmore County, according to the Idaho Bureau of Land Management. The wildfire is burning near the Saylor Creek Range.

The BLM said Wednesday that the wildfire was moving toward Horse Butte, and an estimated containment date for the fire was not immediately clear.

The cause of the fire, which started Tuesday, is under investigation. No structures are threatened at this time.

“The fire grew quickly, with continuous fuel, high temperatures, low humidity and moderate winds pushing the flames,” according to a BLM news release. “A wind shift late in the evening cause the fire to switch directions and make a big push towards Horse Butte, adding additional acres. Fire fighters conducted a burn out operation throughout the night, to help slow the running fire.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

#PotHoleFire located: NE corner of Saylor Creek Range, 7 mi S of Hammet is now estimated at 70,000 acres and pushing towards Horse Butte. Additional resources are enroute. #BLMTFDFire pic.twitter.com/npc0m6m3zx — Bureau of Land Management Idaho Fire (@BLMIdahoFire) August 7, 2019

This is a developing story. Check back for updates