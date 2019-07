What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

All eastbound lanes of Intestate 84 at milepost 6.5, near New Plymouth, were closed Wednesday afternoon due to a multiple-vehicle crash, according to the Idaho State Police.

The crash happened around 2 p.m. and police are at the scene now. Traffic delays are expected.

This is a breaking news story that the Idaho Statesman will update later today.

