An employee at a downtown Boise restaurant worked while contagious with hepatitis A

A worker at a Downtown Boise restaurant had hepatitis A and was contagious while working at the establishment, and the Central District Health Department is offering free vaccinations to anyone who ate or worked there.

According to the CDHD, the worker was employed at Saint Lawrence Gridiron and was contagious during several shifts. Those shifts were June 21-24, June 27-July 1, July 5-8 and July 11-14.

The CDHD suggests that anyone who ate there should check their immunization records. If you’re uncertain of your immunization status, you should consider getting vaccinated, and can make an appointment by calling the health district at 208-321-2222.

Hepatitis A is a virus that attacks the liver and “easily spreads by entering the mouth after someone touches an object, food or drink contaminated with the virus,” the press release said.

“Though public transmission risk is quite low, we recommend that patrons who ate at Saint Lawrence Gridiron during this timeframe to consider getting vaccinated and watch for symptoms of hepatitis A,” Lindsay Haskell, staff epidemiologist with the CDHD, said in a statement. “Symptoms to watch for include abdominal pain, dark urine, fatigue, fever, jaundice (yellowing of the skin and eyes), light-colored stools.”