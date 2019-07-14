2 adults killed, 2 children injured in head-on collision near Weiser

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

Two people were killed and three others injured in a head-on collision south of Weiser on Sunday morning, according to an Idaho State Police news release.

Officials said Christine M. Dove, 48, was headed south on U.S. 95 near Sunnyside Road around 9:30 a.m. in a 2010 Toyota Corolla when she drifted off the right shoulder of the road. The Weiser woman overcorrected, steering into the northbound lane and crashing into a 2008 Ford Escape driven by 71-year-old Lois G. Bridge, also of Weiser.

Dove and her passenger, Roy E. Dove, 67, both died of their injuries at the scene. Two juvenile passengers who were in Dove’s vehicle were take to Weiser Memorial Hospital. Bridge was airlifted to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise. Police did not offer any information on the conditions of Bridge and the two minors.

Police said all occupants were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash, with the exception of Roy Dove. Idaho State Police are investigating the crash, which blocked the highway for four hours.