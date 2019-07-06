Nampa man dies after losing control of motorcycle and crashing into house

Are you a safe driver? Here are three tips on how to avoid a traffic accident Driving is second nature to many of us, but dangers still exist on the roadways. Kyle McNew of the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service provides three simple tips for driving safely and avoiding traffic accidents. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Driving is second nature to many of us, but dangers still exist on the roadways. Kyle McNew of the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service provides three simple tips for driving safely and avoiding traffic accidents.

A Nampa man died Tuesday after he lost control of a motorcycle and crashed into a house.

According to a release from the Idaho State Police, 37-year-old Jose M. Mascorro was riding a motorcycle through Caldwell in the early morning of July 2. Mascorro was headed southbound on South 18th Avenue toward Montana Avenue when he lost control of the motorcycle, slid and crashed into a house. He died at the scene.

Mascorro was believed to be wearing a helmet, the release said.