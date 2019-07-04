Bicyclist in serious condition after being hit by car in Downtown Boise

A bicyclist sustained serious injuries after being hit by a car in Downtown Boise on Thursday, according to a Boise Police Department press release.

The cyclist, an unidentified adult man, was riding south on 8th Street when he was struck by a driver traveling west on Front Street, officials said.

The cyclist was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said no charges hadn’t been filed against the driver as of Thursday evening. An investigation is ongoing.