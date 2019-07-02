Nampa man dies after crashing into back of semi-truck trailer

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

A 22-year-old Nampa man died after crashing his SUV into a semi-truck trailer on Interstate 84, west of Caldwell.

In a press release Monday night, Idaho State Police identified the victim as Luis Cepeda, 22. He died at the scene.

The crash was reported at 3:50 p.m. at the interstate exit 26 off-ramp, which is for Notus and Parma.

Police say Cepeda was driving a 2007 Ford Explorer west on I-84 and failed to stop before striking a 2016 Freight Tractor that was slowing for a stop at the exit. The truck was pulling one trailer.

Truck driver Salvador Gamez, a 54-year-old Reno resident, was wearing a seat belt. Police did not say in the release whether he suffered any injuries in the crash.

The I-84 off-ramp was blocked for about three hours, according to ISP.