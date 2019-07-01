Boise firefighters dispatched to Table Rock for report of grass fire

Tips to keep your home safe during wildfire season Kennewick Fire Department Capt. Brian Ellis offers advice on how to keep you and your property safe during wildfire season. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kennewick Fire Department Capt. Brian Ellis offers advice on how to keep you and your property safe during wildfire season.

A grass fire burned about a half acre along Table Rock Road near Wildhorse Lane late Monday afternoon, according to a Boise Fire Department spokeswoman. They are now mopping up the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Firefighters were dispatched just after 5 p.m. An emergency dispatcher told the Statesman that the fire was at first only about 10 feet wide by 10 feet long just below the cross.

No structures are threatened.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

No other information about the fire was immediately available. Check back later for an update.