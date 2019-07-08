Meet Idaho Statesman reporter Nicole Foy Nicole Foy is on the Idaho Statesman investigative team, covering agriculture and the Latino community. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Nicole Foy is on the Idaho Statesman investigative team, covering agriculture and the Latino community.

Hello! My name is Nicole Foy, and I’m the newest reporter on the Idaho Statesman’s investigative reporting team.

I’ve been a reporter in the Treasure Valley for almost two years, writing about everything from immigration in local jails and farmworkers to voting rights and tax breaks for big businesses.

At the Idaho Statesman, I’ll be reporting on government accountability, Latinos in Idaho and agriculture.

I’m especially interested in how those last two topics overlap with state and local government. That could mean language accessibility at the polls, fair pay for local farmworkers or public tax dollars serving the private interests of government officials.

Expanded focus on agriculture and food

During my first several weeks, I’ll be closely focusing on Idaho’s agricultural industry. Agriculture and food production has long been an important part of Idaho’s economy, with dairies, international agribusinesses and food processors among the state’s top employers. Many Idahoans have close ties to agriculture, even as houses continue to replace farmland, especially in Boise and throughout the Treasure Valley.

What do you want to know about agriculture in Idaho? What kind of stories should I write and where should I focus my reporting? My first few stories will look at Idaho women in agriculture and fun things you can do with your family to support local farms, but I want your ideas, too.

Help us cover what’s important to you

There’s plenty of ways to reach me with your thoughts, ideas or questions. You can call 208-377-6347 or email nfoy@idahostatesman.com. I’m also active on Twitter, where you can send me a direct message or Tweet your thoughts and ideas at @nicoleMfoy. Hablo español, así que les pido que me manden sus comentarios, sus noticias y cualquier otra cosa que necesito saber sobre la comunidad.

Is there something else happening in your community you think we should know about? You can always send information to our investigative team at tips@idahostatesman.com.

