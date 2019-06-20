Body of Fruitland woman discovered in Snake River, Payette sheriff’s office says

What to do if you find a body If you come across a body, here's what you should do. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK If you come across a body, here's what you should do.

The body of a woman was discovered in the Snake River Tuesday afternoon.

According to a press release from the Payette County Sheriff’s Office, the body of Tonya Goodman, 46, of Fruitland, was found near the Centennial Park boat docks. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no indication of foul play, the sheriff’s office said, and the cause of death will be determined by the coroner’s office.