Boise woman killed in head-on collision early Sunday morning

A Boise woman died of injuries sustained in a head-on collision that occurred early Sunday morning, according to an Idaho State Police news release.

According to the release, 32-year-old Crystal Bates, of Boise, was headed eastbound on U.S. 20 near Parma around 6 a.m. Sunday when she crossed the center line while driving a 2002 Suzuki GVT. Her vehicle collided head-on with a 2006 Volkswagon Jetta driven by 29-year-old Carlos Lopez-Zeferino, of Caldwell.

Both Bates and Lopez-Zeferino were airlifted to St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise. Bates died of her injuries at the hospital, police said. Officials didn’t release any additional information on Lopez-Zeferino’s condition Sunday afternoon.

According to police, both drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

The highway was closed for four hours on Sunday morning. Idaho State Police are continuing to investigate the crash.