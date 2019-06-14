Two sentenced to prison for distributing drugs that killed Nampa man in 2017

The truth about prescription opioids and addiction Some people might think prescription opioids are safer than alcohol or illegal drugs, but the truth is they carry serious risks and side effects. Talk with your doctor about your concerns and make informed decisions about pain management together. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Some people might think prescription opioids are safer than alcohol or illegal drugs, but the truth is they carry serious risks and side effects. Talk with your doctor about your concerns and make informed decisions about pain management together.

Two drug traffickers were sentenced to prison Friday in the 2017 methamphetamine overdose death of a Nampa man.

Vaudencia Ceballos Hamilton, 55, of Hesperia, California, and Matthew Lee Sedillo, 30, of Eagle, were sentenced to 20 years and 10 years, 1 month in prison, respectively, for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl resulting in death, according to a press release from U.S. Attorney Bart Davis’ office. Both will also face three years of supervised release once their sentences are complete; Hamilton must also pay a $100,000 fine.

Dominico Stewart was found dead in an alleyway on Aug. 14, 2017; a coroner’s report found he had overdosed on methamphetamine. The man who gave the drugs to Stewart, Ryan Curtis, did not call authorities when Stewart collapsed, and he dumped the body in an alley, according to the release. Curtis was sentenced last August to 20 years in prison, followed by three years’ supervised release.

Investigators discovered that the drugs Curtis had given Stewart came from a drug trafficking organization. Hamilton was the source, and Sedillo and his father, Herman Sedillo, transported the methamphetamine and fentanyl from California to the Treasure Valley for distribution, according to the release.





A total of 852.6 grams of methamphetamine and 957.8 grams of fentanyl were seized by police. The investigation was conducted by the Nampa Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration.