Update: Boise police find missing, vulnerable adult

Boise Police Department

Update: Paul has been safely located at Quinn’s Pond, Boise police said in a tweet.

Below is our previous reporting.

Boise police are searching for a “vulnerable adult” who was last seen Wednesday afternoon.

Police say a man named Paul, 74, has medical issues and might be unable to find his way home. He was last seen walking near Fairview Avenue and Milwaukee Street at around 3:30 p.m. He was wearing a purple shirt and khakis.

According to a press release, Paul has previously walked toward Hill Road.

If you have information on Paul’s whereabouts, contact the Boise Police Department at 208-377-6790 or Crime Stoppers at 343-2677.