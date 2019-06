Ada County Sheriff's Office

An 63-year-old male was killed in a multivehicle accident at the intersection of Eagle Road and Idaho 44 late Tuesday afternoon, according to the Ada County Sheriff’s Office.

According to tweets from the Sheriff’s Office, a van headed west on Idaho 44 was struck by an SUV turning on a blinking yellow arrow. The van rolled and was pinned to a traffic pole.

The man’s identity had not been released as of Tuesday night.