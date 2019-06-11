Meridian police seek help in search for man who went missing nearly a week ago

How to report a missing person Here are a few tips on how to file a report if a loved one or friend has gone missing. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are a few tips on how to file a report if a loved one or friend has gone missing.

Meridian police are asking for assistance in locating a missing man who was last seen on Wednesday, June 5.

Colin Flury, 41, was reported missing last Thursday, according to a press release. The morning before, he told his mother that he was biking to work, but his employer told police that he called in sick.

Flury, who suffers from mental health issues, is listed as 5-foot-10, 300 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes and a ponytail. He was last seen wearing camouflage shorts and black shoes. He was riding a red or orange Giant-brand bicycle.

If you have information on Flury or his whereabouts, contact Detective Ryan Rhoades at 208- 888-6678.