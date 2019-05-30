At least 20 Idahoans land in ER after toxic exposure. Officials aren’t sure what caused it.

Did you know poison control has a web app? Here’s how you can get help in minutes If you think you — or your child — has been poisoned, it's easy to get immediate help online at webpoisoncontrol.org. But be sure to call 911 immediately if someone collapses, has a seizure, has trouble breathing, or can't be awakened. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK If you think you — or your child — has been poisoned, it's easy to get immediate help online at webpoisoncontrol.org. But be sure to call 911 immediately if someone collapses, has a seizure, has trouble breathing, or can't be awakened.

The Idaho Department of Agriculture is investigating what toxic substance a group of Treasure Valley farmworkers were exposed to over Memorial Day weekend, landing them in hospital emergency rooms after working in a hops field near Parma.

Ag officials declined to release the name of the farm where they working until after their investigation is complete. The department said it has no record of farm employee complaints about pesticide or other chemical exposure at that farm during the past 20 years.

The last case of a large group of Idaho farmworkers becoming ill was a 2005 pesticide exposure, according to department records. In that case, 29 farmworkers were sickened by a mixture of three pesticides — Lannate, Mustang Max and Dithane DF — that was applied to a Caldwell field about 4.5 hours before the workers began weeding, according to a 2005 Statesman article.

State agriculture investigators determined that there was a breakdown in communication that resulted in the chemical exposure, and they imposed a total of $40,000 in fines to those involved, including the farmer and the pilot who applied the pesticides. The farmworkers in that case told investigators that they had not received training about pesticides, as required by state law.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

A Statesman review of pesticide complaints during the five years prior to the 2005 incident showed that pesticides drifting on to nearby fields was why farmworkers were exposed to the chemicals.

That case was highlighted by the group Farmworker Justice in a 2013 report titled “Exposed and Ignored: How Pesticides are Endangering Our Nation’s Farmworkers.” (Read the 18-page report).

“These are among the most vulnerable members of our community doing the most dangerous jobs, yet their protection is very, very weak,” said Leo Morales, executive director of the ACLU of Idaho.

“This is an incident we’re closely following,” he said of the Memorial Day weekend illnesses.

‘They were poisoned’

Caldwell Fire Department officials were the first to become aware of possible toxic chemical exposure after they encountered two patients in the emergency room at West Valley Medical Center early Sunday afternoon. The patients had suffered flu-like symptoms, including severe stomach ache and vomiting, and one fell unconscious, said Caldwell Fire Chief Mark Wendelsdorf.

“They had been at the same work site,” he said. “That’s when things developed into a much larger picture.”

This all began to unfold at about 1 p.m. Sunday.

The regional hazardous materials team was activated, and numerous state and local agencies were briefed on the situation via a conference call set up by State Comm, the Emerency Medical Services State Communications Center. Hospitals were notified that they might have incoming patients who needed to be decontaminated, with clothes and personal items bagged, and patients thoroughly washed.

Hazmat officials reached out to the farmworkers and families who might have been exposed. The fire chief said he is thankful that no one died — he believes that was a real possibility.

“They were poisoned, or got some poison on them,” Wendelsdorf said. “If these patients would have gone home and said, ‘I don’t feel good, I’m going to sleep,’ they may not have woken up.”

He said doctors administered intravenous medications to counteract the toxin.

More than 20 were assessed and treated at West Valley in Caldwell, and several others were seen at a Boise hospital, Wendelsdorf said. About half were farmworkers, and the rest were family and friends.

“Their clothes were fuming, or off-gassing. The chemical was coming off their clothes,” Wendelsdorf said, noting what he believed to be secondary exposure.

He said those who had gone home, showered and changed clothes after work were doing better than those who had not.

Wendelsdorf said the farm where the workers are believed to have been exposed to the chemical is outside Parma, in the Rosewell area. He didn’t know other details, such as farm ownership.

State investigation ongoing

With information from the farmworkers on where they had been working, a hazmat team was dispatched to the farm to figure out where the “hot zone” was, and then that information was shared with state agriculture investigators.

State ag regulates the registration, sale, distribution, use, storage and disposal of pesticides. The agency is also charged with implementing the EPA’s Agricultural Worker Protection Standard program, which aims to prevent pesticide-related injury or illness.

Federal law requires that workers be kept away from areas being treated with pesticides, be trained on using protective equipment, and be provided with pesticide safety information and emergency contacts.

Wendelsdorf was a new fire chief in 2005, when the pesticide exposure at a Caldwell onion farm sickened 29 farmworkers.

“It was baptism by fire,” he said.

In that case, the workers became ill while still at the farm. The hazmat team responded to the site and conducted decontamination there, before transporting the workers to the hospital for monitoring and treatment.

Wendelsdorf said one of the things they learned from that case was that the farmworkers could be wary of police assistance and didn’t want to be transported to the hospital in sheriff’s office vans. He said the role of law enforcement has been minimized so that patients aren’t intimidated or scared.