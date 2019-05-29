Authorities continue search for bear spotted in Southeast Boise

A bear was sighted Wednesday morning in the Surprise Valley area of Southeast Boise.

According to tweets from the Boise Police Department, the bear was initially sighted at 8 a.m. and was last seen around noon. The police, with help from the Department of Fish and Game, attempted to lead the bear back to the desert, but it instead chose to remain in Surprise Valley. The bear was last seen by a canal bank near Schooner Avenue. Fish and Game remains on scene.

Police are asking residents to stay clear of Surprise Way and Schooner Avenue.