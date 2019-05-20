1 worker dead in Fruitland construction accident, the third such death since April

5 Things You Should Know to Stay Safe in a Trench Five things you should know to stay safe in a trench Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Five things you should know to stay safe in a trench

The Payette County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that there was a fatal accident at the scene of construction site south of Fruitland on Saturday.

Sheriff’s Lt. Brandon Stromberg said Monday that the accident was under investigation and that he could not release any other information at this time.

He did not confirm the name of the deceased individual or the location of the accident. Stromberg said the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration had been notified.

“We can confirm that OSHA is looking into this matter,” a regional OSHA spokesman told the Statesman on Monday. “This is now an open case and we cannot provide details or more information at this time.”

It was not immediately clear on Monday what kind of work was being done when the accident happened, and the name of the construction company also has not been disclosed.

This marks the third fatal construction site death in two months in Payette County. In April, two men died in a trench collapse in New Plymouth when attempting to install pipes.

OSHA launched a program last fall focusing on the home construction industry in the Pacific Northwest, following Idaho Statesman reporting in 2017 on widespread problems in the industry. The investigation found workers died and suffered serious injuries while supporting the Treasure Valley’s housing boom.

The Idaho OSHA office ramped up inspections and training as part of the program.

Other states, such as Washington and Oregon, have federal OSHA officers as well as their own versions of OSHA that provide additional oversight of employers. Idaho has no such state-based agency, and there are very few federal OSHA inspectors based in Idaho.