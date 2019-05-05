Juvenile killed in crash on Robie Creek Road after car overturns into creek

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

A juvenile died in a Saturday evening car crash in Boise County, according to a news release from Idaho State Police.

The release said a juvenile driver and juvenile passenger were westbound on Robie Creek Road about two miles from Idaho 21 when the crash occurred around 6 p.m.

Officials said a wasp flew into the 2004 Dodge Neon just prior to the crash. The vehicle went off the roadway and overturned into Robie Creek, where it was partially submerged. The passenger died of injuries at the scene.

Neither the driver nor the passenger have been publicly identified. ISP said both wore seat belts at the time of the crash.