Several cattle still loose on I-84 after semi carrying livestock overturns

Transportation officials on Wednesday warned that motorists might encounter livestock on the interstate after a commercial vehicle hauling the animals overturned in the early morning.
Around 1:30 a.m., a cattle truck carrying 42 animals crashed around milepost 77 on westbound Interstate 84, about 15 miles west of Mountain Home. The truck came to rest on its side, and several animals were wandering the scene, according to Idaho State Police spokesman Tim Marsano.
“At one point in the early morning, cattle were running down the westbound lane, crossing over into the eastbound side,” Marsano said.
ISP assisted with the accident at the request of the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office. Marsano said the two agencies had to kill at least eight animals. By 8:45 a.m., some cattle were still loose near milepost 79.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Idaho Statesman
#ReadLocal
According to the Idaho Transportation Department’s 511 road report map, the left lane of westbound I-84 was still blocked around 9 a.m.
Marsano said the cause of the crash is still under investigation. A second commercial vehicle crashed in the eastbound lane of I-84 shortly after 2:30 a.m. Marsano said it’s unclear if the two incidents were related.
Comments