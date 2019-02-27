Roof collapses in house fire off of Boise’s Hill Road

A roof collapsed during a house fire in west Gate House Court, southwest of Hill Road.
Boise Firefighters said the home was unoccupied at the time of the 4 a.m. blaze on Wednesday, and they rescued one dog from the fire. A second dog remains missing, according to a Tweet from the Boise Fire Department.
An early collapse of the heavy tile roof on the house prevented firefighters from making initial entry and a neighboring home was threatened.
The cause remains under investigation.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Idaho Statesman
#ReadLocal
Comments