Melba man dies Sunday in rollover crash near Givens Hot Springs, police say

By Ruth Brown

February 25, 2019 07:11 AM

A 45-year-old Melba man died late Sunday when his vehicle rolled on Highway 78, just west of Givens Hot Springs.

Idaho State Police report the 10:53 p.m. crash happened when Vincente Acosta-Angeles was eastbound on Highway 78 in a 2012 Ford Focus. The vehicle went off the right shoulder of the road and rolled.

Acosta-Angeles was ejected from the vehicle and died of his injuries at the scene.

He was not wearing a seatbelt, according to ISP.

