Shove it, Salt Lake. Not even close, Helena. Boise ranked second-best U.S. capital to live in.

If you were angry about your internet being among the slowest in the United States, we have some good news: Boise is back in Wallethub’s good graces.
Wallethub, a personal financing site and the home of endless list-icles, has ranked Boise as the No. 2 state capital to live in. Eat our dust, Salt Lake City. Dream on, Carson City. Basically, everyone except Austin, Texas, can bugger off.
The list was based on four main factors: affordability, economic well-being, quality of education/health, and quality of life. Within those four factors were more specific divisions, including:
- Infant mortality rate
- The number of coffee shops, bars and movie theaters per capita
- Population growth
- Median credit score
- Unemployment rate
- Crime rate
Boise ranked No. 15 in affordability, No. 6 in economic well-being, No. 3 in quality of education/health and No. 8 in quality of life.
Austin ranked No. 1 overall in Wallethub’s rankings, with Raleigh, North Carolina; Madison, Wisconsin; and Lincoln, Nebraska, rounding out the top five. Baton Rouge, Louisiana, occupied the embarrassing No. 50 spot, just ahead of fellow Southern capital Jackson, Mississippi.
In this neck of the woods, Cheyenne, Wyoming, was No. 9; Salt Lake City was No. 11; Helena, Montana, was No. 14; Olympia, Washington, was No. 19; and Salem, Oregon, was No. 25.
