1 dead following single-vehicle crash Thursday morning on I-84

A Caldwell man died Thursday morning following a single-vehicle accident on Interstate 84 west of Caldwell.
Kenneth Adams, 63, was driving a 2002 Ford Explorer eastbound at around 9:20 a.m. when the vehicle slid across the median into the westbound lanes before ultimately rolling off the shoulder, according to an Idaho State Patrol news release.
Adams died at the scene, the ISP said. His passenger, Deborah Adams, was transported to Saint Alphonsus Medical Center. Both were wearing seat belts, according to the release.
