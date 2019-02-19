Local

Boise firefighters respond to blaze sparked by fireplace ashes, 4 people evacuated

By Ruth Brown

February 19, 2019 07:51 AM

Boise Fire crews responded to a house fire on West Targee Street on Monday night after fireplace ashes started the blaze.

Four people escaped the home after waking up when smoke detectors sounded, the Boise Fire Department tweeted. The residents reportedly put ashes from the fireplace into a garbage can that was leaning against the house.

The ashes ignited and extended up the exterior of the house and into the attic.

