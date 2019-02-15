Local

Gene Simmons surprises Idaho’s biggest KISS fan (while he’s working at Arctic Circle)

By Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

February 15, 2019 04:34 PM

KISS’ Gene Simmons sent an Idaho man a video message. The man, 52-year-old Leo Wyatt, was born with Williams Syndrome.
EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley Furniture HomeStore are teaming up every week to bring you some good news during Feel Good Friday! We want to surprise people in our community with random acts of kindness and leave you feeling good.

A few weeks ago we posted a story about Leo Wyatt – a 52-year-old who has been in love with KISS since the band’s early roots in the 1970s. Even though Leo has listened to every record the world-famous heavy metal band has produced, he has yet to attend a concert in person.

Leo was born with Williams Syndrome – a genetic condition that presents medical problems, developmental delays and learning challenges. One interesting characteristic is that individuals with the disorder generally love music – and such is the case for Leo.

When Leo’s sister, Tonja Wyatt Wood, found out KISS will be performing in Salt Lake City later this year, she was determined to help her brother to see, and hopefully meet, his favorite band on their final tour.

She started a GoFundMe to purchase tickets and said that any money left over would be donated to the Williams Syndrome Association.

Our story reached KISS and Gene Simmons asked if we could deliver a special message to Leo while he was working this week at Arctic Circle. He and his family thought we were coming to do a follow-up story and they had no idea we were about to give them the surprise of a lifetime! Watch the video above to see what happened.

