All the pomp an Idaho inauguration could want

There were velvet and sequins, tuxes and suits, and even a couple of kilts. There were handshakes and selfies, laughter and not always much room to move. The 48th inaugural procession and ball culminated two days of inaugural activities, beginning with the administration of the oaths of office on Friday, and setting the stage for the legislature to get to work on Monday. But first — the dancing.
About 3,000 people lined the Rotunda as elected officials made a grand processional from the fourth floor, shaking hands and greeting supporters and friends. At the first floor, Gov. Brad Little and First Lady Teresa Little were formally announced, and danced the first dance. They were joined by Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin and her husband, Jim, for the second dance, and then the public was invited to join them to music by the Idaho National Guard’s 25th Army Band.
“This is a celebration of the peaceful transition from the outgoing governor to the incoming governor,” said Maj. Chris Borders, public affairs officer, Idaho Military Division. “Not everywhere in the world do they have a peaceful transition of government.”
The Adjutant General of Idaho is responsible for planning and executing the inauguration activities, and the public was invited.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Four former governors were in attendance. Idaho’s first inaugural ball was held in the newly built Capitol in 1913, when John M. Haines was inaugurated as Idaho’s 10th governor.
Comments