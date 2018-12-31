Have you seen Emily? Boise Police say she’s been missing since Friday

Boise Police are asking for help locating a 44-year-old Boise woman named Emily, who was last seen Friday.
Police said Monday that Emily’s vehicle was located at her place of work and officers have also learned she is not in possession of her cell phone. Her family is concerned for her welfare.
She is described as being 5 feet 7 inches tall with blonde hair and green eyes.
Anyone with information about Emily’s whereabouts is asked to contact dispatch at 208-377-6790, or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS (2677), www.343COPS.com, or leave a tip using the “P3 Tips” app for a mobile device.
