Have you seen Emily? Boise Police say she’s been missing since Friday

By Ruth Brown

December 31, 2018 11:37 AM

Provided by Boise Police
Boise Police are asking for help locating a 44-year-old Boise woman named Emily, who was last seen Friday.

Police said Monday that Emily’s vehicle was located at her place of work and officers have also learned she is not in possession of her cell phone. Her family is concerned for her welfare.

She is described as being 5 feet 7 inches tall with blonde hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information about Emily’s whereabouts is asked to contact dispatch at 208-377-6790, or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS (2677), www.343COPS.com, or leave a tip using the “P3 Tips” app for a mobile device.

