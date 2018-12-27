Widespread CenturyLink outage shuts down phone services at Idaho prisons

The widespread reported CenturyLink outage across the nation has led to the temporary shutdown of phone services at the offices and correctional facilities of the Idaho Department of Correction
IDOC said in a Facebook announcement Thursday that the department’s offices and correctional facilities are impacted, including the inmate phone system and JPay.
JPay is the system inmates use to exchange money, send emails and videos to people outside of the prison and make payments.
CenturyLink has not issued a public statement about size of the outage, other than confirming they are aware of the problem. However, the popular outage-tracking website Down Detector showed CenturyLink outages across the country, with concentrated outages in the Pacific Northwest and Midwest.
Some areas have seen the outage create problems for 911 dispatchers, but on Thursday morning, Ada County had not received any reports of problems.
The Ada County Sheriff’s Office, which dispatches for the entire county, had not had any problems receiving 911 calls and responding to emergencies as a result of CenturyLink’s outage, according to spokesman Patrick Orr.
The Idaho Central Credit Union’s network was down Thursday as well, according to the credit union’s Facebook page. ICCU public relations director Laura Smith told the Statesman the network problems are a result of the issues with CenturyLink.
“Our call center and some ATMs are currently unavailable,” the credit union’s post said. “ACH files, checks, and wires were also affected; however, our team has begun to work on these processes.”
Smith said the credit union will continue to update the Facebook page as they have new information.
