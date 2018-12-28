2018 in photos: Darin Oswald

Volunteers put some wave into the giant United State Flag presented at the start of the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Friday, Dec. 21, 2018 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Ohio State’s bench watches the ball in a scramble between teammate Musa Jallow and Gonzaga’s Silas Melson in the second round of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament West Regional Saturday, March 17, 2018 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Madison huddles during a time out during the first round game against Borah in the 5A state boys basketball tournament Thursday, March 1, 2018 at Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Borah coach Jeremy Dennis puts a little body english on a free throw by his sophomore Austin Bolt. The shots iced the Lions’ 44-39 first-round win against Madison Thursday, March 1, 2018 at the 5A state boys basketball tournament at Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Frutland senior Jason Gissel fights for position on Joe Miller from McQueen High (Reno, Nev.) in the 195-pound weight class championship round of the Rollie Lane Invitational Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018 at Ford Idaho Center in Nampa. Gissel fell to Miller in a 3-1 overtime decision.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
The Rev. W. Thomas Faucher, 72, chose to waive his preliminary hearing Tuesday, March 13, 2018 at the Ada County Courthouse in Boise. Additional accusations of possessing child pornography prompted the prosecutor in the case to increase bail to the amount of $1 million. After being handcuffed, Father Faucher was taken from the courtroom in his wheelchair back in prison.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Chancelor James, a former Boise State football player and current San Francisco 49er in the NFL, shares a secret handshake with Dayton Cunha, 10, at the St. Luke’s Children’s Specialty Center Tuesday, June 26, 2018 in Boise. Dayton was getting treatment for his cerebral palsy when James and Justin Jackson, who organized the visit through his non-profit organization 4theability.org, visited his room.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Arthur Schmitt gets some hang time at Camel’s Back Park Friday, May 4, 2018 in Boise’s North End. Lounging in hammocks is becoming a popluar pastime in the park with conveniently spaced trees and soothing shade.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Timberline’s baseball team piles onto the infield after defeat Bonneville 7-3 for the 5A state baseball championship Saturday, May 19, 2018 at Borah High’s Wigle Field in Boise.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Refugees living in apartments near the corner of State Street and Wylie Lane in Boise were reported to be among the nine stabbing victims Saturday, June 30, 2018. Many families in the area were awaiting information as Boise police investigated the crime scene. The call to police was made at 8:46 p.m. All nine victims were transported to the hospital and police apprehended a suspect at gunpoint soon after the incident.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Lila Cabrera, who teaches English to refugees, hugs Kibrom Milash, after his comments to a crowd of about a thousand people that we have lost a daughter. Kibrom referred to a 3-year-old refugee girl who died earlier Monday after being stabbed at her own birthday party Saturday night along with eight others. Residents of Boise gathered for a vigil at City Hall Monday, July 2, 2018 on behalf of nine stabbing victims and the refugee community in whole.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Alyce Warr of Meridian wipes a tear away while standing in support of the nine stabbing victims at a vigil in their honor at Boie City Hall Monday, July 2, 2018. “In my family we have African Americans, Asian Americans and Native Americans,” Warr said. “I don’t believe in borders.”
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Bifituu Kadir remembers her only child, 3-year-old daughter Ruya Kadir, who was stabbed at her own birthday party last Saturday along with eight others. On Tuesday, July 3, 2018 she was surrounded by friends in the refugee community living at the Wylie Street Station Apartments in Boise. They fled Ethiopia for Turkey and ultimately arrived in Boise. Her husband is still in Turkey awaiting a visa.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Darren Elkins connects with a kick in the back of Alexander Volkanovski in the UFC featherweight prelims. Fighters competed in the first ever Ultimate Fighting Championship event at CenturyLink Arena Saturday, July 14, 2018 in Downtown Boise.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Cat Zingano vs. Marion Reneau in the UFC main card women’s bantamweight fight. Fighters competed in the first ever Ultimate Fighting Championship at CenturyLink Arena Saturday, July 14, 2018 in Downtown Boise.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Cat Zingano celebrates her win over Marion Reneau in the UFC main card women’s bantamweight fight. Fighters competed in the first ever Ultimate Fighting Championship at CenturyLink Arena Saturday, July 14, 2018 in Downtown Boise.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Sage Northcutt TKOs Zak Ottow in the UFC main card welterweight fight. Fighters competed in the first ever Ultimate Fighting Championship at CenturyLink Arena Saturday, July 14, 2018 in Downtown Boise.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Niko Price tossed his mouth guard out of the octagon after defeating Randy Brown with a TKO, in the UFC main card welterweight fight. Fighters competed in the first ever Ultimate Fighting Championship at CenturyLink Arena Saturday, July 14, 2018 in Downtown Boise.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
“Someone asked me, ‘Are you the one with the car that’s painted (with cats)? That car just makes me smile,’” Millie Reddig laughs. She uses her art to help raise money for animal charities and is a featured artist at See Spot Walk this fall.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Millie Reddig holds Phoebe, a cat that was rescued as a kitten in 2013 infected with ringworm. She took on Phoebe because she was already caring for a kitten with ringworm and the two were kept in isolation for over two months until the highly contagious fungus infection subsided. During the same summer, Millie cared for six kittens with calicivirus, another contagious disease, in her garage. She has 21 cats at her cat sanctuary, most of them rescues or ferals that nobody else would take. As she puts it, she’s not your average crazy cat lady.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
In the past 12 months the Idaho Humane Society said it has spayed or nuetered 2,133 feral cats. Millie Reddig is a cat advocate that helps control feral colonies with a community of people trying to make a difference. ÒWe all work together to try and help solve the cat problemÑwhich is really a people problem.Ó
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
A feral cat dashes for shelter after being released again by Mille Reddig, center, at an apartment complex in Nampa. Two days earlier, the cat was trapped and taken to a clinic to be fixed. Mille said it’s best to release ferals back to where you trap them so other cats, that are not fixed, don’t perpetuate the poplulation problem.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
The Boise State marching band drum corp takes the field during the pregame festivities at the BSU vs. BYU Saturday Nov. 3, 2018 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Shawn Briley, a McCall-based counselor who makes house calls to clients, takes a seat on crate next to Ed Robinson behind a Cascade convenience store in March.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Mountain View wide receiver Kaden Chan pulls in a 63-yard pass and runs for a touchdown defended by Eagle’s Ben Ford Friday, Sept. 14, 2018 at Mountain View High School in Meridian.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Boise State defender Eva Herrera and Utah State’s Karstyn Peterson leap for a header Friday, Oct. 26, 2018 at the Boas Soccer Complex in Boise.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Timberline keeper Brayden Gropp bats a corner kick away from Rocky Mountain’s Brandon Poole in the 5A District Three boys soccer championship game Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018 at Mountain View High School in Meridian.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Boise State safety Kekaula Kaniho (28) intercepts a pass by Colorado State quarterback K.J. Carta-Samuels (1), thwarting a Rams’ drive at the goal line Friday, Oct. 19, 2018 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Jack Atkinson 10, of Meridian takes a second look at Abraham Lincoln portrayer Skip Critell, who was roaming the halls at the Republican election night party Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018 at the Riverside in Garden City.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Idaho Governor elect Brad Little celebrates his victory with family and a packed room of supporters at the Republican election night party Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018 at the Riverside in Garden City.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Idaho State’s bench and fans celebrate a 72-70 upset win over Boise State Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
College of Idaho students give an earful to Northwest Nazarene University guard Adonis Arms during the Mayor’s Cup men’s basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018 in Caldwell.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
There was no shortage of passion as Northwest Nazarene University’s Adonis Arms reacts to drawing a foul that elimnated College of Idaho big man Matt Meyers Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018 in Caldwell. The Mayor’s Cup rivalry went into two overtimes with the C of I finally winning 86-82.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Boise State wide receiver Sean Modster (8) is able to catch a pass for Bronco touchdown in the first quarter that was after nearly intercepted by Fresno State defensive back Jaron Bryant (14) in the Mountain West Conference Championship game Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Fresno State defensive back Matt Boateng (26) blocks an extra point attempt by Boise State place kicker Haden Hoggarth (96) in the fourth quarter of the Mountain West Conference Championship game Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise. Fresno State defeated the Broncos 19-16 in overtime for the title.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Boise State running back Alexander Mattison (22) hurdles Utah State safety Gaje Ferguson (23) and gains a first down in the second quarter Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Snowflakes of countless shapes and sizes accumulate atop a fence as snow began to fall on the Boise area during the early morning hours of Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018. Forecasts call for several inches in the Treasure Valley.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
A swallowtail butterfly stops at a favorite watering hole along the Boise Greenbelt.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
The setting sun fires up the autumn leaves of a maple tree in Boise Monday, Oct. 15, 2018.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Another perfect autumn day in Boise Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
The Boise Foothills bask in the last hour of sunlight on a cold Idaho November evening Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018. #boise #boisefoothills #idaholandscapes
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com