2018 in photos: Katherine Jones

Kristen Ventress, massage therapist with First Choice Hospice, visits Pamela Wilson once a week in Wilson’s home. Ventress works on the tight muscles in Wilson’s clenched fist. Wilson, 64, went on hospice care just about a year ago after multiple strokes and debilitating injuries that keep her bedridden.
Katherine Jones
kjones@idahostatesman.com
Caldwell beat Emmett 60-50 for a third-place finish in the 4A District Three girls basketball championship at Ridgevue High School on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018. The win sends Caldwell to the state tournament.
The Boise State men’s basketball team lost 72-77 to No. 24 Nevada, in a game that had first place in the Mountain West Conference up for grabs. Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018, at Taco Bell Arena.
Bonneville cheerleaders, including Latavia Flores, 18, center, take a break at halftime. Bonneville sent 16 cheerleaders and a band, but very few students made the long drive. Mountain View vs. Bonneville High School in the first round of the 5A girls basketball state tournament at the Idaho Center on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018.
Families have been affected, for better or for worse, from the 2018 Idaho legislative session. A $205-per-child tax credit was approved by the 2018 Legislature to try to ease the burden of income tax reforms on larger Idaho families. Cailey Spencer, 4, attends storytime at the Hillcrest library with her cousins. She is one of four children in her family.
Rae Schalk’s sign symbolized her thoughts every day. “It’s very scary for me to go to school,” she says. “Every day there’s a prime opportunity for someone to come into a classroom and kill me and my friends.” Schalk, 16, is a sophomore at Centennial High School. More than three thousands students, teachers, parents and citizens rallied at the Idaho State Capitol and marched through Downtown Boise as part of the national March for Our Lives.
Yoshie Nordling grew up in Hiroshima. Although her family had already fled to the hillside above the city when the bomb dropped, she felt the blast and lived in its aftermath. ÒI am a happy person. Because I see the worst, I think,Ó she says. ÒI see the worst experience and É anything else is okay with me. Make me happy.Ó
Screwing up his courage, Jstin Riach, 3, got eyeball to eyeball with the Easter bunny Ñ a whole lot closer this year, says his mother, Shambr Riach, than to Santa at Christmas. The whole family came to the Autism Society Treasure Valley’s annual sensory-friendly Easter egg hunt on Saturday, and it was perfect for Jstin. “He gets so overwhelmed by crowds,” says Riach. “This is what we’ll do from now on.”
Red Aspen launched a product line of false eyelashes in October 2017. Five months later, they hit a milestone $1 million in sales. This rapid success has taken its three owners Ð Amanda Moore, left, and sisters Genie Reece, center, and Jesse McKinney Ð by surprise.
Shogun Sushi’s rainbow roll, featuring crab, cucumber and avocado, topped with tuna, salmon, red snapper, and avocado with ponzu sauce.
Mountain View’s Jaydon Green, (4), left, takes first place in the 100 meter hurdles, followed by Rocky Mountain’s Zach Meyer (3), and Meridian’s Josiah Seward at the 5A District Three track and field meet.
Anthony Quarles, from the 10th Street Barber Shop next door, drops by to greet Lt. Gov. and gubernatorial candidate Brad Little, who was getting his boots polished at Downtown Shoe Repair, in preparation for the Republican primary election night party.
Harvey Myers III casts his vote on “special rules,” the first contentious piece of business at the Idaho State Democratic Convention in June.
Boundary County delegate Fay Morris hugs Paulette Jordan, Democratic candidate for governor, at the Idaho Democratic Convention. “We zinged,” says Morris. “Meeting someone and you know right away the bottom of their soul.”
Two helicopters dropped water to help crews from Boise Fire and BLM quickly contain a 15-acre fire that started alarmingly near El Pelar subdivision.
Saki Yamada, 21, ties prizes on the end of strings at the 1,000 Strings booth at the 11th annual Japan Day. For a dollar token, customers pick out one string from a handfull and see what they get at the other end. It’s a game very similiar to those at street festivals in Japan, she says. Yamada, an exchange student at Boise State University, has been in Boise three weeks. “I thought in Boise there were only a few Japanese people,” she said. “I’m so happy.”
Bethan Reser wore her AR-15 to the Idaho 2nd Amendment AllianceÕs Gun Rights Rally to make a point. “There seems to be a lot of fear about this,” she said. “It’s just an object. It’s how you use it that matters.” She uses hers for target practice, hunting and self-defense, she says.
David Thompson, urban agricultural specialist at Boise Urban Garden School, harvests pumpkins at Downtown Teaching Farm.
Skyview seniors Morgan Bower (2) and Jorian Blacker (3) are emotional after they worked their way up the losers bracket only to lose Ñ again Ñ to Madison. Skyview took second place in the 5A state volleyball championship game on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018.
Hy Kloc, an Idaho state representative from District 16, was born in a displaced-persons camp in post-war Germany to parents who were Polish Jews. Kloc has long felt a need to tell his family’s story, to bear witness to the unspeakable reality of fascism and genocide, and to the blessings his family received as refugees, who arrived penniless at Ellis Island in 1949. (The painting behind him is the Belmont Street stop on the Chicago “L.”)
Alice Brown, 10, is one of the creators of the Pence-Brown family’s Haunted Zombie Babyland. “I used to be scared of faces and eyes,” she said, but that all changed when she started painting and, um, mutlilating thrift store dolls. “I kind of conquered my fear. Now they’re not so scary.”
Friends from Colombia honor Cristina McNeil, Democratic candidate for 1st Congressional District, with a traditional toast in her honor as they wait for election results at the Grove Hotel on election night.
“I tink people should have a choice if they want to smoke or not,” says Jamie Moore, lighting up in The Vault, a cigar lounge in downtown Meridian. The Meridian city council is considering a ban on smoking in all businesses and bars. “If people didn’t want to smoke, the business would fail,” says Moore. “But people want it.”
