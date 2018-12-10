Boise police searching for 39-year-old woman last seen a week ago

Boise Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 39-year-old woman who hasn’t been seen since last week.
The woman, identified only as Kathrine, was last seen Dec. 4, police said in a news release.
“Kathrine’s family is worried for her safety and says it’s unusual for her not to be in contact with her family for this long,” the release said.
She does not have her vehicle, police said.
Kathrine is 5’3” with blonde hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information on Kathrine or her whereabouts can call police dispatch at 208-377-6790 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS or 343COPS.com.
Comments