Idaho woman dead after car crash that left her vehicle submerged in canal

An Idaho woman was declared dead Sunday morning after she was found inside her vehicle submerged in a canal, according to a news release from Canyon County Sheriff’s Office.
The woman, identified only as a 21-year-old from the Homedale area, was the only occupant of the vehicle.
Sheriff’s deputies responded to the crash shortly before 10:30 a.m. Sunday, according to the release. They found the vehicle in a canal near Idaho 55 and Celeste Street.
It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the crash or whether alcohol may have been a factor. The sheriff’s office will continue to investigate.
