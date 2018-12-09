File Photo
Idaho woman dead after car crash that left her vehicle submerged in canal

By Nicole Blanchard

nblanchard@idahostatesman.com

December 09, 2018 02:31 PM

An Idaho woman was declared dead Sunday morning after she was found inside her vehicle submerged in a canal, according to a news release from Canyon County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman, identified only as a 21-year-old from the Homedale area, was the only occupant of the vehicle.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to the crash shortly before 10:30 a.m. Sunday, according to the release. They found the vehicle in a canal near Idaho 55 and Celeste Street.

It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the crash or whether alcohol may have been a factor. The sheriff’s office will continue to investigate.

