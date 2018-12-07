Best practices for preventing fires at home

Local

Caldwell Fire Dept. rescues 1 from second floor of destructive house fire

By Michael Katz

Mkatz@idahostatesman.com

December 07, 2018 11:49 AM

One person was rescued from the second floor of a home during an early morning fire in Caldwell on Friday.

The home is “pretty much a total loss,” Caldwell fire chief Mark Wendelsdorf said.

The fire took place on the 1200 block of Blaine Street at approximately 6:50 a.m. The fire started in the basement, Wendelsdorf said, and spread through the house.

The home is divided into a pair of apartments. The resident of the first floor had already left for work, Wendelsdorf said, while the resident on the second floor was rescued via a ladder.

The fire is now contained, Wendelsdorf said.

caldwellfire.png
Captured from Google Maps

