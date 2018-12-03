I-84 is closing down for Cloverdale overpass demolition. Here’s how to get around it

Several lanes on I-84 will be closed twice this week for demolition of the Cloverdale overpass bridge that could affect drivers late in the evening and commuting in the early morning.

Eastbound lanes of I-84 as well as two westbound lanes from Eagle Road to the Flying Wye will close Monday night from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. as the Ada County Highway District and the Idaho Transportation Department begin demolition of the Cloverdale overpass bridge. On Tuesday night, all westbound lanes and two eastbound lanes will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., according to an ACHD news release.

Image provided by ACHD.

ACHD suggests alternative routes during the I-84 closures on the detour map above.

The overpass was damaged during a fiery crash on I-84 earlier this year. The demolition is part of a larger $10.3 million project to replace and widen the Cloverdale overpass as well as improve Cloverdale Road between Franklin Road and Camas Drive, a segment that ends just south of the overpass.

The improvement plans include an additional lane in each direction, a center turning lane, a bike lane and sidewalks on either side, among other additions. The Franklin to Camas segment of Cloverdale is planned to remain closed during construction, with two lanes — one eastbound and one westbound — opening for travel by June 2019. According to ACHD’s news release, access to businesses and residential areas will remain available throughout construction. Most work will take place 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. with a few instances of night construction.