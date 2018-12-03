Worried about the roads in Boise this morning? Here’s the latest.

Sunday’s surprising snowfall in the Treasure Valley led to snarled roads overnight. But Monday drivers appear to be in better shape, and the morning commute has so far crawled along at most of its normal pace.

No major accidents have been reported this morning, with only a handful of minor incidents temporarily closing one or two lanes at a time.

According to Idaho State Police dispatchers, the Treasure Valley has seen about 60 reported traffic incidents — including accidents and spin-offs — in the last 24 hours, with Sunday’s last reported incident at about 10:30 p.m. last night. Those included multiple crashes Sunday evening on both sides of Interstate 84 near the Boise Stage Stop, on the freeway east of Boise. Idaho State Police didn’t have a final count of how many vehicles were involved, but said the spot was a problem area.

Other notices today due to the weather: The Basin School District announced last night that Idaho City schools are closed Monday due to weather conditions. Mountain Home Air Force Base told its personnel to come in on a delayed scheduled, allowing them up to two hours to accommodate for weather and possible road conditions.

This is a breaking news report. Check back for updates as they are available.