It’s not too late to help bring Christmas to a Boise senior or foster child

Since 1946, Soroptimist International of Boise has sponsored a communitywide gift-giving project that benefits hundreds of individuals who might otherwise go without gifts due to financial or family circumstances.
Seniors living in local nursing homes/care centers, and foster children located throughout the Treasure Valley are the recipients.
Since this year’s list was published on Thanksgiving Day, more than 320 individuals and groups have committed to filling more than 1,350 gift requests. But Soroptimist International of Boise still needs help providing more than 700 gifts for children, and nearly 800 for seniors. Those gifts must be collected by no later than Friday, Dec. 7.
The group collaborates with 12 nursing homes throughout the Treasure Valley and with the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare to identify gift requests for qualifying recipients. The Idaho Statesman and Service Master of Idaho co-sponsor and support the project.
Here’s how you can help
▪ Check the list of names at www.soroptimistboise.org/holidaygifts, or in the Nov. 22, 2018, print edition of the Idaho Statesman, and choose the person or people you’d like to buy for.
▪ To fulfill a holiday wish for someone on these lists, use Soroptimist International of Boise’s webcart at the above link. Soroptimist members will be available to assist 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 26, and Tuesday, Nov. 27, at 208-639-5749.
▪ Gifts should be placed in a gift bag, labeled with the recipient’s name and ID number, and delivered to a drop-off location by 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 7. Find the list of drop-off locations below.
<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/8PdyNpQwVZI" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe>
▪ Needs in addition to the lists inside may be identified at www.soroptimistboise.org/holidaygifts. You can also make donations to the Soroptimists online or by mailing your financial contribution to:
Soroptimist International of Boise
P.O. Box 8885, Boise, Idaho 83707
Please specify if you would like your contribution to be used exclusively for the Oldster’s or Foster Children’s project. Undesignated funds will support the Soroptimists’ service projects, which work to improve the lives of women and girls, locally and internationally.
The funds not used to fill gift requests during the holidays will be distributed to participating facilities and used to fulfill needs that might have arisen after this list was compiled.
▪ If you are interested in more ways to help in our community, read Michelle Jenkins’ Helping Works column weekly in the print edition and online at IdahoStatesman.com/helping-works.
Drop-off locations and hours
First Interstate Bank: 4128 Adams St., Garden City. 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Mondays to Fridays.
Mountain West Bank: 80 S. Cole Road, Boise. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Mondays to Fridays.
Washington Trust Bank: 914 W. Bannock St., Boise. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mondays to Thursdays; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Fridays.
Westmark Credit Union – Silverstone Plaza: 1650 S. Eagle Road, Meridian. 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mondays to Thursdays; 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Fridays.
Westmark Credit Union – City of Eagle: 54 E. Eagle River Drive, Eagle. 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mondays through Fridays.
Comments