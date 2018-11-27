You already know Ivanka Trump is in Idaho. Here’s why you won’t see her.

Presidential adviser Ivanka Trump arrives at Wilder School

Ivanka Trump, daughter of and adviser to President Donald Trump, and Apple CEO Tim Cook visit the Idaho town of Wilder to tour the school district's implementation of technology in the classroom.
November 27, 2018

Two high-profile visitors are coming to the Treasure Valley — but most Idahoans aren’t likely to catch a glimpse of Ivanka Trump or Apple CEO Tim Cook.

The White House confirmed Monday that Ivanka Trump — adviser to and daughter of President Donald Trump — would visit an Idaho school Tuesday morning to assess STEM initiatives.

The pair is scheduled to visit Wilder, about 35 miles outside of Boise, to tour Wilder Elementary, which received donations from Apple in 2016 as part of an initiative to better connect rural students with technology.

Though Wilder Elementary is a public school, the tour is not open to the public. Trump’s visit doesn’t include any public events, according to the itinerary shared with the Idaho Statesman.

Most local media is also barred from the tour. The Idaho Statesman and an ABC news crew have been invited to accompany Trump and Cook on the tour.

A group welcomes Ivanka Trump, daughter of and adviser to President Donald Trump, and Apple CEO Tim Cook to Wilder Elementary School. Former Idaho state Rep. Gayle Batt was among those to show her support for Trump's policies.

