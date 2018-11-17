Explosions at Idaho waste facility injure at least 3

A pair of explosions at the U.S. Ecology waste facility near Grand View injured at least three people Saturday morning.
The explosions took place at about 9:15 and 10:15 a.m. near a building that is believed to process magnesium. That’s according to a press release the idaho State Police sent on behalf of Owyhee County authorities.
The extent of the injuries are unknown.
Emergency workers are at the scene, the press release states.
This is a breaking news report. Check back for more details as they are confirmed.
Comments