Have you seen John? Boise Police need your help finding 66-year-old man

The Boise Police Department is asking for help locating a missing 66-year-old man, named John, who is reportedly in danger.
Police say he was was last seen around 11:15 a.m. Tuesday at his home, near McMillan and Five Mile roads. He has some health conditions that concern his family, and they believe he is in need of assistance, according to police.
“John left behind his wallet and his phone but did take his vehicle, a green 1996 Infinity,” according to a police news release. “Police are asking anyone with any information about his whereabouts or his vehicle to call non-emergency dispatch at 208-377-6790.”
He is described as being 6 feet, 4 inches tall and is about 240 pounds. He was reportedly wearing a black sweatshirt and black pants. John walks with a limp on his right side, and his vehicle has an Idaho license plate: 2102A.
Anyone with any information about John is asked to call dispatch, 911 or the non-emergency line at 208-377-6790. Reporting parties may also contact Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS (2677), www.343COPS.com, or leave a tip using the “P3 Tips” app for mobile devices.
