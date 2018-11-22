Help your neighbors this holiday: Give a gift to a Boise senior or foster child

Susan Kelley (left) and Debbie Arnhols sort gifts in 2017 collected for people in nursing homes and for foster kids at the Servicemaster Restore warehouse in Meridian. The Soroptimists collected 1,166 gifts for 434 nursing home residents that year, and 1,278 gifts for 426 children in foster care. Joe Jaszewski jjaszewski@idahostatesman.com